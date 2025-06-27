Huskies Fall, 8-2, to Eau Claire, Bookend Homestand with Losses to the Express

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, MN - The Huskies fell against the Eau Claire Express in the final game of their homestand by a score of 8-2. The Huskies bookended their homestand with losses to the Express.

Eau Claire got things started immediately against Huskies opener James Rheaume. Rheaume, not usually a starter for Duluth, got the chance to start the ballgame after a four and two-thirds innings performance against Rochester prior to the North Dakota road trip in which he gave up just one run.

Alex Hendrickson kicked off the Express offense with a single shot to centerfield. He was advanced to third on a balk and passed ball while Quentin Coats earned a walk. He was then driven in on a sacrifice fly by Sam Erickson. Jj Moran singled to extend the inning, followed by a walk to load the bases drawn by Nick Mascaro.

With the bases loaded, Ian Guanzon walked to drive in a run. On the next pitch, Matthew Cormier was hit by a pitch, bringing the score to 3-0 Eau Claire.

Ethan Surowiec dove into foul territory on a drive down the third base line by Adam Salazar, making a terrific catch and finally ending the Eau Claire first.

The Huskies struggled to keep up as the Express continued to pile on. Jj Moran scored again after being hit by a pitch, driven in while Cormier hit into a double play in the third. In the fifth, the Express pushed across Moran for the third time on a sacrifice fly by Cormier. Salazar scored on a wild pitch in that same inning before Marcelino Alonso scored on an error by second baseman Nate Novitske. By the bottom of the fifth, the Huskies trailed by an 8-0 score.

With one out, Zan Von Schlegell shot the first hit of the Huskies' night into left. He was followed quickly by Nate Novitske's infield single, setting up Duluth well in the home fifth. Kade Thompson put the dogs on the board with a single up the middle, plating Von Schlegell.

Eau Claire's starter, Walker Retz, went six innings and allowed just one run to Duluth, notching five strikeouts to put him in first place on the league leaderboard.

In the eighth, the Huskies got a rally brewing after Tommy Farmer was hit by a pitch, then Michael Smith worked a walk. Surowiec reached on an error by Eau Claire shortstop Jj Moran, loading the bases for Duluth with one down.

Noah Furcht grounded into a 1-3 putout, allowing Farmer to score and bring the score to 8-2, Express still in front.

Dylan Dickert came on for Eau Claire to close out the game, but walked Nate Vargas and allowed a single by Zan Von Schlegell. Novitske, however, flew out hard to center, and Duluth catcher Kade Thompson grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the ballgame.

Walker Retz earned the win, while James Rheaume took the loss for Duluth.

On Deck:

The Huskies will travel to Eau Claire for the third game of a four-game home-and-home against the Express to end the first half of the season. They'll return to the Wade on July 1st and 2nd for Navy Days against La Crosse.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2025

