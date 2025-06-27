An Open Invitation to Our Neighbors in Schoolcraft

[KALAMAZOO, MI] - The Kalamazoo Growlers organization has learned that some cherished Independence Day traditions in nearby communities may not be able to proceed as planned this year.

We understand that these celebrations are incredibly important for bringing people together and creating lasting memories. When a community faces such a challenge, we believe it's a moment for neighbors to lend a hand and offer support.

At the Kalamazoo Growlers, we deeply value the spirit of community and the joy that shared experiences can bring. With this in mind, we want to extend a heartfelt invitation to all Schoolcraft residents to join us for our spectacular post-game firework displays at Homer Stryker Field.

We invite them to celebrate with us on: Friday, July 4th, 2025 which features a post-game firework show.

Schoolcraft residents can come cheer on the Growlers, enjoy a night out at the ballpark, and experience a memorable fireworks show that the entire family can enjoy. We are just a short drive away, and we would be honored to host Schoolcraft residents.

Details on how to purchase half-price tickets will be provided via a private link sent directly from our team after the Schoolcraft address is verified at: https://northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/growlers-invite-schoolcraft-township/

We look forward to welcoming Schoolcraft to Homer Stryker Field and celebrating Independence Day together.







