Gritty Spitters Stay Hot, Walking It off in 10

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - June 27, 2025 - The Traverse City Pit Spitters take game one of the series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in walk-off fashion, winning 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning.

In the final game as the Up North Cork Dorks, who better to toe the slab than Jack Griffiths, the Traverse City native. Griffiths was lights out, allowing just one run, four hits, three walks, and striking out six through six innings of work. For the Rafters, Jeremy Jones threw five innings of scoreless ball, allowing just three hits and issuing two walks.

Mason Onate led off the top of the sixth inning with a walk to put the Spitters on base. Two batters later, Ashton Zacher singled putting Onate on third with one out. Madden Ocko then hit a sacrifice flyout, allowing Onate to score to give the Rafters a 1-0 lead. Grady Mee and the Pit Spitters wasted no time tying the game up, as he hit a leadoff solo home run to even the game at 1-1.

Onate swapped places with Chris Diaz after grounding into a fielder's choice in the top of the eighth inning. Following a strikeout, Zacher came through with a single to left field to give the Rafters a 2-1 lead. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Isaac Sturgess tripled to left field to keep the inning alive for the Pit Spitters. Brett Rozman drew a walk, and on ball four, the ball was sailed to the backstop allowing Sturgess to score from third to tie the game at 2-2.

With a runner on second to start the 10th, Aaron Piasecki was due up to start the bottom of the 10th. He was intentionally walked putting two runners on base. Sturgess came up to the plate and ripped a single down the right field line to score Velazquez to win the game for the Pit Spitters.

The Pit Spitters improve their record to 18-13 on the year. The walk-off win is the second walk-off, and third come from behind win during this homestand. The Pit Spitters will look to sweep the series tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.