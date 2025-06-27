Two-Out Rally Lifts Madison Mallards Past Lakeshore Chinooks
June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (19-12) scored seven runs in the seventh inning to take down the Lakeshore Chinooks (10-23) 10-6 on Friday night at Warner Park.
The Mallards struck first in the bottom of the second when Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) launched a solo home run for a 1-0 lead. The Chinooks responded in the top of the third with a solo shot by Nate Gray (Pima Community College) to even the score at 1-1.
The Chinooks moved in front 2-1 before Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, giving the Mallards a 3-2 advantage. But in the sixth, Jack Kleveno (University of Utah) responded with a two-run single, pushing the Chinooks back on top, 4-3.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Mallards ignited a furious rally. Three consecutive batters reached base, setting the stage for Michael Lippe (University of Louisville) to work a bases-loaded walk that knotted the score at 4-4. Moments later, Nate Voss (Penn State University) delivered a clutch two-run single, giving the Mallards a 6-4 lead. The rally continued as Brock Lulewicz (Wichita State University) stepped up and smashed a three-run double, blowing the game wide open at 10-4.
In a last-ditch effort, the Chinooks plated two runs in the ninth on a two-run single by Brody Rasmussen (University of Maine), trimming the score to 10-6. But the rally fizzled, and the Mallards slammed the door to claim the 10-6 win.
Max Winders (Western Kentucky University) earned the win on the mound in relief for the Mallards, his first of the season. Logan Grubb (University of Kentucky) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks.
The Mallards will begin a five-game road trip on Saturday night with a matchup against the Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on July 3 to face the Wausau Woodchucks at 5:35 p.m.
