MoonDogs Fall at Thunder Bay

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The MoonDogs took the loss tonight over the border to the Border Cats, 6-3.

Augden Hallmark (Midland CC) was tonight's MoonDog starter on the mound. Hallmark would throw for 3 innings of work, facing 14 batters and having 1 strikeout!

The Border Cats would score in the first, third, and fifth innings of play, making their final score 6.

The MoonDogs would put up their first run in the top of the second inning. Jace Estes (Florida State University) would hit a sac fly, scoring Tony Lira (University of Arizona).

Alex Thomas (Butler University) was the first arm out of the bullpen for the MoonDogs. Thomas would pitch for 1.1 innings of work. He would face a total of 11 batters, striking out 1.

Hayden Crews (Fresno State University) was the third arm used tonight for the MoonDogs.

Crews would pitch for 2.2 innings of work, facing 9 batters, striking out 5 of them!

The MoonDogs would score again in the top of the fifth and sixth innings. Cannon Peery (Grand Canyon University) would score from a walk, and Bryant Viskovich (San Diego) would score on a Peery groundout.

The last arm used for the MoonDogs tonight was Adrian Beltre Jr. (San Diego). Beltre would throw 1 inning and faced only 4 batters.

The MoonDogs will play Thunder Bay again tomorrow at 5:35 Central Time.







