Hayden Mullins Masterclass Helps Honkers Snap Losing Streak

June 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Hayden Mullins was outstanding as his seven-inning start helped the Honkers over the Bucks on Dairy Night.

Mullins stated his intentions early on, sailing through the first eight batters without allowing a baserunner. Mullins finished the day with seven innings, allowing just two runs on two hits with six strikeouts.

The bats jumped out early for Rochester with an Allan Camarillo RBI-single opening the scoring. The third inning was a display of hitting excellence with doubles from Maddox Haley, Joel Roberts, and Payton Knowles to put the Honkers up 4-0 after three innings.

Joel Roberts would go back to work in the fifth with an RBI-double, adding some much-needed insurance.

With Mullins done after seven innings, the task fell to Ryan Higgins, who was looking for his first save of the year. He did so with ruthless efficiency. Higgins retired all six batters he faced to earn the save and clinch the win for the Honkers.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday at Mayo Field, with the first pitch set for 6:35 PM. Kai Purdy-Burton will get the nod for the visiting Bucks against Jacob Tostado, each searching for their first win on the season.







