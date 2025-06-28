Rockers Look to Lock Down First Half

Green Bay Rockers pitcher Caden Crask-Weeks

WAUSAU, Wis. - After edging out the Woodchucks in a wild 8-7 finish on Friday night, the Green Bay Rockers remain in control of their playoff destiny with just three games left in the first half.

Green Bay jumped out to an early lead last night and held off a late surge from Wausau to stay atop the Great Lakes West standings. With a guaranteed playoff spot on the line, the Rockers now turn to right-hander Caden Crask-Weeks (1-0, 4.26 ERA) to keep the momentum going in game two of the weekend series.

The Rockers' offense has been clicking at the right time, with key contributions throughout the lineup. Aidan Kuni's bat stayed hot with a two-run blast in Friday's win, while Parker Martin turned in a three-RBI night to help build the early cushion. The bullpen will look to tighten up after a tense finish last night, but Thomas Lopez's clutch outing late gave Green Bay the edge when it mattered most.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Athletic Park in Wausau.

