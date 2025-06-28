Poor Pitching Dooms Growlers in 15-11 Loss
June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (17-16) fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (17-16) in a Saturday night series finale.
The game opened with a Fond du Lac lead, as most Kalamazoo games have in their skid, with the Dock Spiders taking a 3-0 lead. Jeremiah Holder would escape a few jams before exiting after five. The Growlers would score their first runs in the bottom of the fifth, off a KJ White RBI. In the top of the sixth, Fondy would take a 5-1 lead, thanks to a Jarren Sanderson two-run homer in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Kalamazoo would send 14 batters to the dish, and plate 10 runs to give the Growlers an 11-5 lead. Tyler Papenbrock would get just two outs, and Donny Tober one in a five run seventh and four run eighth. Growlers would strand the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, and allow a run in the top of the ninth as the score would finish 15-11.
Kalamazoo scored 20 runs over the two-game series, and still dropped both games, as the pitching staff allowed 36 runs. Kalamazoo will try to get back on track right before the second half begins as they travel to Lakeshore Sunday and Monday.
