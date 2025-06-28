Spitters Survive Late Inning Scare; Winners of Four Straight

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters finish the sweep against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, winning 5-4.

For one final time this season, Logan Pikur made the start on the mound. He showed out and had his best outing of the season throwing five innings of scoreless baseball allowing two walks, four hits, and struckout a career high seven strikeouts.

The offense didn't take much time to have Pikur's back as a couple of walks and a double loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning. Brandon Sanchez drove in the first run of the night on a single to left field to give the Pit Spitters their first lead of the night at 1-0. Cade Collins then doubled to drive in two more runs extending their lead to 3-0. Finally, to cap off their hot start, Brooks Sartain hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Sanchez to push their lead to 4-0.

After the eventful first inning, it turned into a pitcher's duel until the top of the sixth inning when the Rafters offense got hot. A single and a double put two runners in scoring position with one out. Madden Ocko grounded into a fielder's choice allowing Mason Onate to score to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 4-1. In the bottom half of the sixth, the Pit Spitters took advantage of a lead-off hit by pitch as Aaron Piasecki grounded out allowing Sartain to score to make it 5-1.

The pitching became a little dicey after recording the first two outs in the top of the ninth inning. Relief pitcher Jaylen Merchant walked a couple of batters and then threw a wild pitch allowing Ashton Zacher to score making it 5-2. J.J. Garcia then doubled to right field scoring two more runs to make it a 5-4 game. The Rafters had the tying run standing 90-feet away until Chris Diaz flew out to left field to end the game.

The Pit Spitters improve their record to 19-13 on the year. Tomorrow night the Pit Spitters welcome the Battle Creek Battle Jacks for the start of a two-game series. This is the last series of the first half, and the Pit Spitters need to sweep the Battle Jacks to clinch the first-half division. First pitch is 5:05 p.m.







