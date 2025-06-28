Rox Clinch Great Plains First-Half Title, Secure Seventh Straight Playoff Berth

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have punched their ticket to the playoffs by securing the first-half championship in the Great Plains West. This season marks the seventh consecutive year the Rox have punched a ticket into the Northwoods League postseason.

The Rox have had an incredible start to the 2025 season, standing at 22-8, with the most wins in the Northwoods League so far this season. Additionally, the Rox have defended Joe Faber Field with a 10-2 home record this year.

Defensively, the Rox have been lights-out on the mound, holding the lowest ERA as a team in the entire Northwoods League. The pitching staff is also second in the league in total strikeouts, and at the top in k/9 in the league.

On offense, St. Cloud has lit up the scoreboard, tallying the second most home runs in the league as a team, and claims the individual leader in Dominic Smaldino (Arizona State University), who has eight home runs on the season.

The first half has also shown some incredible moments, including a pair of walk-offs at Joe Faber Field, and Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) earning the top spot on Sportscenter for his steal of home plate.

This season has already provided countless fantastic plays, games, and experiences, but the fun isn't over yet. Make sure to find your way to Joe Faber Field this summer to witness the St. Cloud Rox play baseball and make memories you won't forget. Playoff tickets will be for sale on a TBD date.

The Rox play game two of a series against the Bismarck Larks on Saturday, June 28th, at 6:05 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.







