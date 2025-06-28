Rox Finish Homestand with League-Leading 23rd Win

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox' Joshua Dykhoff at bat

ST CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (23-8) closed out a six-game homestand with a 6-3 victory over the Bismarck Larks (10-24) on Saturday, and added another win to their total after clinching the first-half title in the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud scored first in the contest, with Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) tapping on home in the second inning to give the Rox the 1-0 lead.

Dykhoff stepped up to the plate in the third and would burst open the offense with a three-run home run over the right field wall to extend the lead to 4-1.

JP Robertson (University of Mississippi) would give the Rox four innings of work on the mound, totaling five strikeouts while allowing just one earned run from the Larks.

In relief, Aiden Lieser (University of Nebraska) and Ryan Beaird (Tarleton State University) backed up Robertson with four shutout innings combined.

The Rox added on two more runs in the seventh inning, including one from a sacrifice fly by Matthew Maulik (University of St. Thomas), to make it 6-3.

Yet again, Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) closed out the game on the mound for his league best eighth save for the Rox, securing the 6-3 victory for St. Cloud.

The Rox have already claimed the first-half title in the Great Plains West and have punched their ticket to the playoffs for the seventh year in a row.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Joshua Dykhoff.

The Rox travel to Rochester for a two-game series against the Rochester Honkers on Sunday and Monday, before returning home to Joe Faber Field at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1st. The Rox will face the Minot Hot Tots for another two-game series, with a Pint Glass Giveaway on July 1st for the first 500 fans (21+), presented by Miller Lite. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

