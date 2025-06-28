Leprechauns Sweep Rivets Thanks to Eighth Inning Surge

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Leprechauns' hitting continues to torment Rivets' pitching.

Tonight's affair was a closer matchup to last night's game, with it being a one-run game in the eighth. It was the Leprechauns hitting that continued to put up big run totals against Rivets' pitching, pulling away late. The Rivets fall once again, making it eight losses in their last nine games.

After being held scoreless until the ninth inning last night, it was Jayce Blalock (Arkansas-Little Rock) hitting a two-out RBI single in the top of the first to score Harrison Bowman (Troy), after his leadoff double.

Royal Oak didn't take long to respond to the Rivets' early lead. The Leprechauns started off the bottom half of the inning with a triple, an RBI double, an RBI single and two more singles, all before recording their first out.

Gus Allred (Northern Colorado) got three straight outs without giving up another run, but the Leprechauns took the one-run lead to end the first.

Allred's night was done in the second. The redshirt junior struggled with his command in the sole inning he pitched. He gave up two earned runs on five hits and finished with one strikeout.

The Leprechauns continue to hit Rivets' pitching well, adding four more runs to their score. The first one came from the runner on third scoring from a dropped third strike, and the other three came from a three-run home run to left center field. The Rivets went down five in the opening two innings.

The Rivets bounced back in the fourth. Adison Worthman (Parkland) flexed his muscle with a two-run home run to right center. A promising sight for Worthman as his first home run of the season for the Rivets cut the deficit in half.

Royal Oak added another run in the bottom of the fifth, but the Rivets came right back in the sixth. Jackson Forbes (Arizona) hit a double to left, scoring two runs, and cut the lead to two.

The Rivets continued to cut into the lead, making it a one-run game in the seventh. A sacrifice fly from Tommy Townsend (Xavier) scored Cade Climie (Houston). The Rivets' offense came from all over the lineup today.

The Leprechauns responded to the run in the top of the seventh with one of their own in the bottom half. A double to right scored the runner on third, bringing the game back to two runs.

Royal Oak continued to add on to its lead in the eighth. A sacrifice fly, a fielder's choice and an RBI single grew the lead to five runs.

The Rivets' last chance came in the ninth. They loaded up the bases with two outs, but Worthman struck out. The Rivets fell to the Leprechauns once again, losing eight out of their last nine games.

The Rivets' bullpen struggled mightily in this game. Caleb Strmiska (McNeese State) came in relief for Allred in the second. In his four innings of work, he gave up five earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts.

Reece Tarini (Louisiana Tech) pitched a decent two innings, giving up one run on two hits with five strikeouts. Danny Cercello (Houston) also struggled. In his sole inning of work in the eighth, he gave up three runs on three hits.

The main positive thing to come out of today's game was the hitting from the bottom half of the order, mainly Worthman and Forbes. Worthman coming into this game hit .152 this season with no home runs. After his game-tying double last week, he continues to be on the up. Forbes grew his average to .227 after his RBI double today.

A bounce-back seems to be looming for the Rivets with more home games on the horizon.

The Rivets and Leprechauns will play again on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at Rivets Stadium for a two-game series. Fans can purchase tickets for Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







