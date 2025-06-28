Kingfish End First Half of Season with a Loss to Battle Jacks

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - After a brutal loss to the Battle Creek Battle Jacks last night, the Kingfish came into game two of the series ready for revenge.

Instead, the Battle Jacks topped the Kingfish 7-3.

Despite the outcome, the Fish started out strong, exploding in the fifth inning and putting the first runs up on the board.

Ryan Bakes was the first to get on base, with Trent Abel following with a single of his own ripped to left center, advancing Bakes to third. Jadan Boyce joined the party, driving an RBI single to bring in Bakes to make it a 1-0 game.

Will Matuszak continued to pile in the runs, shooting a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Abel.

Brandon Newland brought in the third and final run the Kingfish would score with a hard chopper up the middle to send Boyce home.

However, Kenosha's lead would blow quickly.

The Battle Jacks proceeded to score all seven of their runs in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of Kingfish starting pitcher Max McClellan's exit.

Four of those runs were on a hit-by-pitch and three walks with bases loaded.

The first half of the Northwoods League 2025 is now complete, and the Kingfish will begin the second half tomorrow in Wausau against the Woodchucks.







Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.