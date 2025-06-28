Rockers Rally to Sweep Wausau and Stay on Top

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers outfielder Eli Selga

WAUSAU, Wis. - Green Bay is heating at the right time. On Friday night, The Rockers (21-11) came from behind to beat the Wausau Woodchucks (19-14) 5-4, locking in a crucial series sweep and extending their win streak to seven games.

Caleb Daniel got things started with a bang, launching a solo home run in the first inning to give the Rockers an early 1-0 lead. But Wausau didn't stay quiet for long - a two-run homer in the second and a solo shot in the third gave the visitors a 3-1 advantage.

After a quiet stretch, Collin Helms brought the crowd back to life in the sixth with a solo home run that cut the deficit to one. In the seventh, Eric Jeon came through with a clutch RBI double to tie things up at 3-3. Another Rockers base hit gave Green Bay the lead once again at 4-3.

The Rockers added some insurance in the eighth thanks to an RBI double by Eli Selga. Wausau got one back on a wild pitch to make it 5-4, but that's as close as they'd get.

Down to the final three outs, the Rockers defense held strong to seal the win - and the sweep. The loss officially eliminates Wausau from first-half playoff contention, while Green Bay remains in first place in the Great Lakes West with just a few games left in the half. This series had major playoff implications, and the Rockers made their statement loud and clear.

