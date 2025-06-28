Honkers Pitching Propels Rochester to 6-1 Win

Rochester, Minn. - Jacob Tostado and Brady Lejeune-Deacutis had a tough act to follow after the Honkers' pitching put together a combined 2-run game yesterday, but they did, allowing just one run.

The Honkers offense was firing on all cylinders in the first, plating four runs. Brandon Contreras's three-RBI double was crucial in helping the Honkers build the early lead. They would add a fifth run in the second courtesy of a Maddox Haley sacrifice fly.

Jacob Tostado matched his run support with five fantastic innings, allowing just one earned run. He earned his first win of the season.

Equally as effective was Brady Lejuene-Deacutis, who took over in the sixth. Lejuene-Deacutis shut the door, allowing no runs in the final four frames to earn the save.

Allan Camarillo added the finishing touches with his second home run of the year in the seventh. Camarillo followed up a three-hit day on Friday with two more on Saturday.

The Bucks will continue north as they travel to Thunder Bay to take on the Border Cats for a four-game set.

The Honkers will stay in Rochester for two straight games against the St. Cloud Rox. Sunday will feature Ian Regal (0-1) facing off against St. Cloud's Marcus Cruzan (0-1). First pitch is set for 5:05 PM CT at Mayo Field.







