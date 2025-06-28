Express Stopped in Tracks in 11-4 Loss to Duluth

Eau Claire, Wis. - The Trains chugged ahead in the early going, but the Huskies barked back.

In the second game of a four-game set, Duluth poured runs on throughout the latter half of Saturday evening's game to cruise to an 11-4 victory over Eau Claire at Carson Park. The Express notched two runs to pull ahead 4-2 in the fourth, but the Huskies immediately responded with a five-run fifth to take control of the game for good.

Each side got the scoring started early as the scoreboard read 2-2 after the opening frame. Duluth scored both runs on a towering two-run home run to left off the bat of Michael Smith, while the Express pieced together a walk and a pair of RBI singles from Quinton Coats (Cincinnati) and McGwire Turner (Montevallo) to quickly tie the game back up. Both starting pitchers settled in after the rocky start, with the minimum number of batters stepping to the plate over the next two innings of play.

Eau Claire broke through to take the lead in the fourth, again using small ball to manufacture two runs. Three consecutive singles brought in the first run of the inning with Nick Mascaro's (Cal State Bakersfield) knock doing the job before a second run scored one batter later on a double play.

The lead did not last long for the Trains. Duluth roughed up starting pitcher Zach Diver (Doane) in the top of the fifth inning, scoring five runs on six hits to go in front by three.

The lead only continued to grow throughout the contest as the Huskies added two more in the seventh and one more each in the eighth and the ninth.

The series heads back to Duluth for Game 3 Sunday afternoon before returning to the Chippewa Valley Monday evening for the finale of both the four-game set and the first half of the Northwoods League season.







