Dock Spiders Jolt Past the Growlers

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Dock Spiders took down the Growlers to complete the two game series sweep while also setting a single game high in hits with 17 and a single game high in extra-base hits with five.

The Dock Spiders started the game where they left off after last night's win- scoring three runs in the first two innings thanks in part to a pair of RBI singles from James Hankerson Jr and Jarren Sanderson. In the sixth the Dock Spiders would tack on two more off of a Jarren Sanderson two-run shot.

However, the Growlers would eventually take the lead- scoring 10 runs in the home half of the sixth inning. Fond du Lac would respond by scoring 10 unanswered runs to pull off the comeback win- punctuated off an eighth inning go-ahead grand slam from James Hankerson Jr..

Among the headliners for Fond du Lac's offense are Miles Vandenhuevel, Jarren Sanderson and James Hankerson Jr. Vandenheuvel had his first multiple hit performance in style, going 5-for-6 with three runs and an RBI. Sanderson went 2-for-5 at the plate with two runs, a home run and three RBI. Hankerson Jr set a single game high in RBI in a game for the Dock Spiders 2025 season by going 3-for-5 with two runs, a double, a home run and six RBI.

On the mound the Dock Spiders used an arsenal of six arms that combined for eight strikeouts. Jorge Roman in his first start as a Dock Spider led the team in strikeouts and innings pitched five innings with three strikeouts- both of which led the team. Deuce Musial II earned his first win of the season in relief with one and one thirds of work on the mound.

With the win the Dock Spiders take the season series against the Growlers, 3-1, winning three straight to end the season series between the two inter-subdivision foes.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow against the Green Bay Rockers at 4:05 p.m. CT. The game falls on the Snapback Hat Giveaway where the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a snapback hat courtesy of Summit Automotive while also coinciding with the daily Autograph Sundays promotion presented by Kwik Trip where if you stay after the game you can collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders.

