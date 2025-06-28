Liam Moreno Breaks Franchise Hit Record in Loss to Lakeshore Chinooks
June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (19-13) fell short on Saturday night, as the Lakeshore Chinooks (11-23) defeated them 6-4.
The Chinooks struck first in the bottom of the second, taking a 1-0 lead as Esteban Garcia (Boston College) scored on a double play. Lakeshore kept the momentum rolling, plating four more runs in the third inning, capped by an RBI single from Beckett Zavorek (Arizona State University) for a commanding 5-0 advantage.
The Mallards scored a run in the fourth, and cut further into the deficit in the fifth. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) hit an RBI single in the frame to bring the Mallards within three runs. It was the 163rd career hit for Moreno, which made him the new all-time Mallards hits leader, passing Justice Bigbie.
David Hogg (Louisiana State University) came home on a groundout in the bottom of the seventh, extending the Chinooks' lead to 6-3. In the top of the eighth, Moreno delivered another RBI single to cut the deficit to two, but Madison's rally fell short as they dropped the game 6-4.
Aaron Robinson (Western Kentucky University) earned the win on the mound for the Chinooks, his first of the season. Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) was charged with the loss for the Mallards. Zander Bretza (San Diego State University) earned his third save of the season.
The Mallards will head to Wisconsin Rapids for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Rafters, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on July 3 to face the Wausau Woodchucks at 5:35 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2025
- Express Stopped in Tracks in 11-4 Loss to Duluth - Eau Claire Express
- Kingfish End First Half of Season with a Loss to Battle Jacks - Kenosha Kingfish
- Liam Moreno Breaks Franchise Hit Record in Loss to Lakeshore Chinooks - Madison Mallards
- Honkers Pitching Propels Rochester to 6-1 Win - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Jolt Past the Growlers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- The MoonDogs Drop the Series Against the Border Cats - Mankato MoonDogs
- Spitters Survive Late Inning Scare; Winners of Four Straight - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Poor Pitching Dooms Growlers in 15-11 Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rox Finish Homestand with League-Leading 23rd Win - St. Cloud Rox
- Leprechauns Sweep Rivets Thanks to Eighth Inning Surge - Rockford Rivets
- Green Bay Eliminates Wausau from First Half Title Contention - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Rally to Sweep Wausau and Stay on Top - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Clinch Great Plains First-Half Title, Secure Seventh Straight Playoff Berth - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Look to Lock Down First Half - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Liam Moreno Breaks Franchise Hit Record in Loss to Lakeshore Chinooks
- Two-Out Rally Lifts Madison Mallards Past Lakeshore Chinooks
- Madison Mallards Drop Extra-Inning Thriller
- Bell's Big Night Leads Madison Mallards Past Wausau Woodchucks
- Madison Mallards Swept in Doubleheader