Liam Moreno Breaks Franchise Hit Record in Loss to Lakeshore Chinooks

June 28, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Mequon, WI - The Madison Mallards (19-13) fell short on Saturday night, as the Lakeshore Chinooks (11-23) defeated them 6-4.

The Chinooks struck first in the bottom of the second, taking a 1-0 lead as Esteban Garcia (Boston College) scored on a double play. Lakeshore kept the momentum rolling, plating four more runs in the third inning, capped by an RBI single from Beckett Zavorek (Arizona State University) for a commanding 5-0 advantage.

The Mallards scored a run in the fourth, and cut further into the deficit in the fifth. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) hit an RBI single in the frame to bring the Mallards within three runs. It was the 163rd career hit for Moreno, which made him the new all-time Mallards hits leader, passing Justice Bigbie.

David Hogg (Louisiana State University) came home on a groundout in the bottom of the seventh, extending the Chinooks' lead to 6-3. In the top of the eighth, Moreno delivered another RBI single to cut the deficit to two, but Madison's rally fell short as they dropped the game 6-4.

Aaron Robinson (Western Kentucky University) earned the win on the mound for the Chinooks, his first of the season. Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) was charged with the loss for the Mallards. Zander Bretza (San Diego State University) earned his third save of the season.

The Mallards will head to Wisconsin Rapids for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Rafters, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Madison will return home to Warner Park on July 3 to face the Wausau Woodchucks at 5:35 p.m.







