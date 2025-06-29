Chinooks' Pitchers Impress in Confidence-Building Victory Over Madison

MEQUON, Wis.- At times this season, the Chinooks pitching staff has been unable to hold a lead. That was not the case Saturday night.

Starter Nate Ciemny put in a quality outing, lasting 4.1 innings and giving up two runs before Aaron Robinson came in to deal with a one-out jam.

Robinson's first half of the season has been unimpressive. Entering the contest with the Mallards, his ERA sat at 10.61 in just over 21 innings of work. Given his inconsistency, some would say they could see what was coming.

Instead, Robinson was able to limit the damage. The Western Kentucky Hilltopper was credited with no earned runs.

"He came in and he threw strikes," manager Mikel Moreno said after the game. Madison only managed to score one more run in the inning with Robinson toeing the slab.

The 19-year-old would walk two batters and allow three hits in the next two innings, and was credited with the win. Lakeshore's 6-4 victory ended the visitor's hopes of clinching a first half title in the Great Lakes West.

Moreno said Robinson has been trying out some mechanical adjustments, which worked. The manager said he showed signs of why he wanted Robinson to join him on the Lakeshore this summer.

"I know his numbers don't say it, but (Robinson)'s super talented," Moreno said. "If we waived him today, every single team in this league would pick him up."

One thing Moreno wants to see more of in Robinson? Confidence.

"He's filthy...I wish he had more confidence...build on (tonight) and develop his confidence and go from there."

Robinson wouldn't have been in the position he was had Ciemny not thrown effectively.

"How many times have I told you it all starts on the mound?" Moreno said after the game. "It all starts with pitching."

The first-year manager had great praise for his guys' competitiveness throughout at-bats. The 'Nooks pitchers allowed seven free passes- six walks and one hit by pitch- a significant improvement from previous outings this season.

"Hit batters don't take the wind out of your sails like a non-competitive walk (does)," Moreno said. "Nate did a great job."

Holding a three-run lead with six outs to go, Zander Bretza took over for Robinson. Moreno's go-to guy to finish out games looked a little shaky in the 8th, allowing the Mallards to take one back, but cruised through the 9th inning to send the visitors down in order.

"That's what I've been doing my whole pitching career," Bretza said after locking up his third save of the season.

Moreno said after a loss on Wednesday night that he wants to use the rest of the first half to build some confidence and momentum going into the second half of the season, where Lakeshore will get a fresh start.

With two more games to go before the end of the first half, Lakeshore is doing just that. The Kalamazoo Growlers visit for a two-game set on Sunday afternoon and Monday night as the 'Nooks look to go into the reset on an upwards trajectory.







