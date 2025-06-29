Stingers End Series in a Tie

Willmar, MN- The Willmar Stingers (15-13) tied Game Two against the La Crosse Loggers (21-10), 2-2.

In the bottom of the first, centerfielder Carter Walsh led off the Stingers half with a walk. Designated hitter Armani Guzman advanced Walsh to second before he stole third base.

Second basemen Jameson Martin drove in Walsh when he grounded out to the shortstop.

In the second inning, third basemen Merrick Rapoza doubled to start inning with two out but the Stingers were unable to capitalize.

The Loggers answered back with one run of their own in the top of the third.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ryan Tayman doubled to start the inning. After an errant throw moved Tayman to third shortstop Landon Franklin drove him in with an RBI single.

The Loggers scored six runs in the top of the sixth, making the game 8-2. The game was then suspended and later called early before the bottom of the sixth due to unplayable field conditions.

Therefore, the game ended in a 2-2 tie. The Stingers do not play the Loggers again during the regular season.

For the Stingers, Jake Lankie went 4.0 innings of work striking out five.

Ryan Tayman went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Landon Franklin went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Stingers will stay home tomorrow for a double header versus the Mankato MoonDogs. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05p.m. CST on NWL+.

