Badlands Split Home Series with Hot Tots, Winning, 7-6

June 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks (19-12) entered the game looking to avoid getting swept for the first time at home this season against the Minot Hot Tots (9-25).

It was Henry Allen who got things started for Minot with a solo homerun in the top of the 1st with the Hot Tots jumping out early leading 1-0.

Badlands answered in the bottom of the 3rd with a two-run homer from Troy Berg (Augustana University, MN) and a two-RBI single from Coy Defury (Texas State University) to put the Big Sticks in front 4-1.

On the mound for Badlands was junior right-hander Kasen McCawley (UNC-Pembroke) who put on a dominant showing, notching 4.1 IP, with a 2.03 ERA, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB.

Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University) added another run in the bottom of the 4th for the Big Sticks with an RBI single to put Badlands ahead 5-1.

Both teams added a run in the 5th inning, with the score reading 6-2 in favor of Badlands.

Getting the start on the diamond for the Hot Tots was southpaw CJ Hanson, who threw for three innings, posting a 5.53 ERA, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 4 BB.

Minot would start to pour things on, notching two runs in the top of the 6th and 7th to tie the game 6-6 heading into the 8th inning.

It was Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) with a clutch swing of the bat for the Big Sticks in the bottom of the 8th with an RBI-double to put Badlands ahead once more 7-6.

Braylen Timmins (Texas State University) entered the game for the Big Sticks in the top of the 9th. Timmins was able to make quick work striking out the side, finishing off the Hot Tots and picking up the save as the Big Sticks would hold on 7-6.

Badlands are now set to host the La Crosse Loggers for a two-game series that starts tonight with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. MDT.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2025

