Rockers and Dock Spiders Headed for Rain-Soaked Finish in Fond du Lac
June 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A late-night rainstorm and extra innings couldn't stop the Green Bay Rockers from keeping their momentum rolling- at least not yet.
In a game that saw lead changes, long balls, and a weather delay, the Rockers were leading the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 4-2 in the top of the 10th inning before rain forced a suspension. The game will be completed on July 8 when Green Bay returns to Fondy.
Xaige Lancaster gave the Rockers an early boost with a solo shot to left-center in the second inning, putting Green Bay up 1-0. Fond du Lac responded with a pair of runs in the fifth to briefly take the lead, but the Rockers answered in the seventh to even the score at 2-2.
The back-and-forth contest headed into extra innings, and Green Bay capitalized with two runs in the top of the 10th before the skies opened up. With no final score recorded, the outcome will remain undecided until the teams meet again.
