Rain Halts Thriller Between Dock Spiders and Rockers

June 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers played a tough fought extra innings game but faced a stoppage in the bottom of the 10th which will suspend play until July 8.

The game will be completed on July 8 to finish the bottom of the 10th, with the next game following soon after. The game will start at 6:05 p.m, with gates opening at 5:00. Suspended game tickets can be exchanged for any future 2025 home game of equal or lesser value by calling or visiting or box office.

The Dock Spiders came into the matchup with back to back wins over the Growlers and after falling down 1-0, the Dock Spiders found the scoring column off of a two RBI double from James Hankerson Jr. in the bottom of the fifth. The Rockers would answer back in the seventh off a sac-fly and the game would remain tied at two heading to extra innings. In the top of the 10th the Rockers scored two runs but before the Dock Spiders could answer play was postponed.

The Dock Spiders struggled against a tough Green Bay Rockers defense as Fond du Lac was held to six hits and struck out 12 times at the plate. Leading the way offensively was Jarren Sanderson and James Hankerson Jr. Sanderson went 2-for-4 at the plate and was the only Dock Spider to find the hit column multiple times and Hankerson Jr. went 1-for-4 with two RBI.

On the mound the Dock Spiders used four arms with Zak White putting in good work in relief going two innings and clocking a strikeout and only giving up one run on eight batters faced.

The Dock Spiders head up to Green Bay tomorrow to take on the Great Lakes West champion first half Rockers to close out the first half- with first pitch at 6:35 pm CT.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is Tuesday, July 1 to start off the second half. Fond du Lac takes on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:35 p.m. CT on Host Family Appreciation Night where the Dock Spiders organization will say "Thank You" to Host Families for their passion and support throughout the season. The game also falls on Bang For Your Buck daily promotion presented by the Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers will be sold for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.