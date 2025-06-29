Rox Dominate Rochester with 16-8 Win

ROCHESTER, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (24-8) had an impressive outing on the road against the Rochester Honkers (8-27) on Sunday, and continue to roll after claiming the first-half title in the Great Plains West.

St. Cloud would find the scoreboard in the fourth inning, first with an RBI single by Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield). Not long after, Ethan Gibson (Virginia Tech) would crush the baseball and tie up the ball game at 3-3 with a 2-run home run.

On the mound, Carter Mick (University of Nebraska-Omaha) provided a phenomenal four innings in relief. He wouldn't allow any of the first eleven Honkers he faced to reach first base, and finished the night with three strikeouts while allowing just one run.

In the seventh, Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) tacked on another run with his second home run of the season.

The offense supported Mick to their fullest in the eighth by scoring six runs to retake the lead. The exclamation point was a bases-clearing double from Dominic Smaldino (Arizona State University), and the Rox were up 11-8 by the end of the eighth inning.

Lightning struck twice for Gibson as St. Cloud's second baseman added another home run in the ninth inning. A little later in the top of the ninth, Augusto Mungarrieta claimed the first grand slam of the Rox season.

The Rox would end contest in front 16-8, and added another victory to an incredible first half, which already resulted in punching their ticket to the playoffs as Great Plains West first-half champions.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Ethan Gibson.

The Rox close out the first half of the season on Monday, June 30th, at 6:35 p.m. for game two of the series against the Rochester Honkers, before returning home to Joe Faber Field at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1st. The Rox will face the Minot Hot Tots for another two-game series, with a Pint Glass Giveaway on July 1st for the first 500 fans (21+), presented by Miller Lite. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

