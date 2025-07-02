Loggers Drop 2nd Half Opener 5-4 to Duluth

July 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth, Minn. - After an 8.5 hour bus ride from Dickinson, ND to Duluth, Minn. the La Crosse Loggers fell behind early and eventually came up short in their comeback bid, falling to the host Duluth Huskies 5-4 on Tuesday night in Wade Stadium.

Duluth jumped all over La Crosse starter Jace Miner (Wichita State), scoring three times in the bottom of the first inning and chasing Miner from the game after just one inning of work.

The Huskies would add another tally in the second inning off of reliever Beck Sullivan (New Mexico) to take a 4-0 lead after two complete, but Sullivan would settle in after that and go on to toss four innings of two run baseball, striking out three to keep Duluth at bay and allow the La Crosse offense to get going.

Trailing 5-0 going into the sixth, the Loggers bat did just that. Brayden Jefferis (Michigan) singled to open the frame and came around to score when Eddie Peters (Xavier) doubled to left centerfield. Two batters later, Savion Flowers (Kansas) would single through the left side to bring in Peters and cut the deficit to 5-2.

La Crosse would mount another rally in the eighth, loading the bases with just one out but Duluth reliever Carson Turnquist was able to get out of the jam with a ground out and a pop out.

The Loggers would attack again in the top of the ninth. Three consecutive one-out singles from Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska), Ethan Edinger (UTRGV) and Jefferis would plate one before a wild pitch would score another to cut the score to 5-4 before Duluth pitcher Devin Costa would induce a groundout and a flyout to preserve the victory for the Huskies.

Peters led the Loggers eight-hit attack with three safeties himself and Jefferis added a pair of hits.

With the loss the Loggers fell to 0-1 in the second half (22-12 overall) and the Huskies improved to 1-0 in the second half (23-13 overall). The same two teams will meet again on Wednesday night back at Wade Stadium for a 6:35 pm start to wrap up the Loggers 7-game road trip. La Crosse will return home on Thursday to host the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m.







