Huskies Begin Second Half with 5-4 Win over the Loggers

July 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies got the second half started out on the right foot, beating the La Crosse Loggers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

After beginning the first half with a 2-8 record, the Huskies made sure not to dig themselves into another hole. They immediately erupted for a three run inning in the first.

Facing the Wichita State lefty Jace Miner with one out, Tommy Farmer lined a single into left field, and promptly stole second base. Ethan Surowiec wasted no time afterwards with a double into left field for a 1-0 lead.

When Noah Furcht walked, Marcus Pointer put on the Huskies' favorite baserunning strategy, the double steal. It worked to perfection as it so often does, and chaos ensued for the La Crosse defense. Surowiec came in and scored to double the Huskies' lead, and Furcht got all the way to 3rd base where he was then in perfect position to score on a wild pitch. Duluth led 3-0 before the Wade Stadium faithful could even get settled in their seats.

The Huskies tacked on another in the second frame thanks to Noah Furcht. With two outs, Farmer walked and Surowiec singled to start a rally. Furcht then delivered with an RBI knock for the fourth run of the contest.

Surowiec was once again involved in run-scoring in the fourth inning. His third hit of the game brought in Farmer for the third time after a walk and swipe of second. The Huskies had scored the first five runs of the ballgame.

Meanwhile on the mound for Duluth, Evan Rolison was pitching a dandy of a debut. After a great collegiate season as a reliever for Northern Oklahoma College, Rolision proved he can excel as a starter as well. He went six very strong innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits and five strikeouts.

The Duluth bats went cold for the rest of the game after their fourth inning run, but the Huskies bullpen came up huge. James Rheaume threw a shutdown seventh inning, and Carson Turnquist, making his debut himself, worked out of a tough bases loaded jam in the eighth.

Duluth led 5-2 heading into the ninth, and Devin Costa entered the game for his first appearance of the summer. The closer for Skyline Community College this past season would record his first save for the Huskies, but it got scary. With two runs already in and the tying run primed to score on second base, Costa induced a flyout to center field to end the ballgame.

In their first Husky action, Rolison got the win, and Costa the save. Rowan Kelly, also playing in his first game for Duluth, had three steals.

On Deck:

The Huskies will try to make it 2-0 to start the second half Wednesday night with game two against the Loggers. La Crosse won the Great Plains East division in the first half, and the Huskies will be trying to join them in the playoffs in the second half.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.