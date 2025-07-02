Big Sticks Drop First Road Game to Open the Second Half of Season

July 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks (20-14) looked to open the second half of the season with a win on the road for the first game of a series against the Mankato MoonDogs (16-21).

Starting on the mound for Badlands was senior right-hander Kobe Krenz (Metro State University of Denver), who went 4.2 IP, with a 9.17 ERA, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

The game started scoreless for the first couple of innings until the top of the 3rd when Shane Miller (University of New Mexico) broke through for the Big Sticks with a sac-fly RBI to put Badlands up 1-0. The Big Sticks would also score off a wild pitch to go ahead 2-0 heading into the bottom of the 3rd.

On the diamond for the MoonDogs was southpaw Tate Marland, who put together six innings of work with a 3.00 ERA, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K.

The MoonDogs answered in the bottom of the 5th with a Sean Griggs sac-fly RBI and an RBI single from Caleb Koskie to tie the game 2-2.

Badlands added another couple of runs in the top of the 7th with an RBI groundout from Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga) and a Jacob Dilley (UNC-Greensboro) sac-fly RBI to go ahead 4-2.

Mankato responded big time in the bottom of the 7th with four runs to take a 6-4 lead.

The Big Sticks added another run in the top of the 8th off an RBI single from Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas), but it would not be enough as Mankato would hold on to the 6-5 win.

Badlands was unable to capitalize on five MoonDogs errors throughout the night.

The Big Sticks will look to rebound tomorrow night with a win, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







