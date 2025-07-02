Spitters Sweep Fourth Straight Series

July 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters sweep their fourth series in a row in a 3-2 series finale win against the Royal Oak Leprechauns Wednesday evening at Memorial Park.

In a game that was otherwise a pitcher's duel, a couple of early base hits with runners in scoring position allowed the pitching staff to settle in as they allowed two runs and struck out 10 batters combined to finish the sweep of the Leprechauns in Royal Oak.

After a much-needed day off yesterday for the everyday starters, players like Brett Rozman and Cade Collins were back in the lineup tonight. Rozman kicked the Spitters offense off with an RBI single scoring Grady Mee to give them a 1-0 lead. In the next at-bat, Cade Collins cleared the bases with a two-RBI double to multiply the Spitters lead to 3-0. In the bottom half of the inning, the Leprechauns were in business early with Aidan Schuck leading off the frame with a walk and a Preston Leon reaching via a base hit. Ryan Tyranski drove in their first run of the night with an RBI-single to right field to cut the Pit Spitters lead down to 3-1. With the tying run on base, Sam Schmitt prevailed struck out the next two batters and forced Dylan Larkins to ground out. After allowing the two base hits in the bottom of the first inning, Schmitt settled in retiring the Leprechauns in order on three separate occasions along with only issuing one more walk and one more hit. Royal Oak was running out of time in the bottom of the eighth inning with only six outs to play. Danny Cook led off the frame with an infield single. Leon came through in his final at-bat of the game with an RBI-double to left field scoring Cook trimming the Spitters lead down to 3-2. Outside of the one run in the bottom of the eighth inning, the bullpen was on their game through three innings of work, striking out four batters, allowing four hits, and issuing a pair of walks. However, Royal Oak didn't make it easy in the bottom of the ninth for Spitters reliever Drew Ferguson, as he allowed a couple of singles to opening the inning before forcing a fielder's choice to record the first out. Ferguson allowed a walk to load the bases, and then followed by striking out Cook and Schuck to end the game securing the Spitters eighth straight win.

The Pit Spitters improve to 23-13 and 2-0 in the second half, while the Leprechauns fall to 17-21 and 0-2 in the last half of 2025. Schmitt (1-0) locks in his first win of the year while William Fockler (0-2) takes his second loss of the season for Royal Oak. Ferguson (3-0) earned his first save of the year for the Spitters. He has now earned a decision in four of his first five games he has appeared in for Traverse City.

The Pit Spitters continue their seven-game, six-day road trip, as they travel to Kalamazoo to take on the Growlers in a two-game series starting Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Broadcast coverage can be found on the Northwoods League Plus App with pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m.







