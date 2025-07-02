'Nooks Fall to Rockers in Second Half Opener

July 2, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). - Holding a slim 2-1, Lakeshore Chinooks' right-hander Logan Schulfer entered the eighth inning Tuesday night at Moonlight Graham Field in a dire situation.

The hard-throwing right-hander, who topped out at 99 miles per hour on June 27 in Madison, inherited runners on first and second with no outs after left-hander Aaron Robinson walked a pair of Green Bay Rockers on nine pitches.

With help from his defense, Chinooks' third baseman Jesse Aguirre made a great read and throw to retire the lead runner at third on a bunt attempt, and first baseman Grant Gray prevented a go-ahead base hit down the right field line. Schulfer needed just one more out to retire the side.

Deadlocked in a 3-2 count with Rockers' third baseman Eric Jeon, Chinooks' catcher Jack Kleveno misplayed a breaking ball that got through to the backstop and tied the game.

An inning later, another sloppy sequence of walks and an error by second baseman Beckett Zavorek handed Green Bay the lead and an eventual 3-2 victory over the Chinooks, beginning the second half.

Despite the sour ending to Tuesday's game, the Chinooks out-hit the Rockers, 9-5, and pitched well enough to win, according to manager Mikel Moreno.

"The pitching did great today, we just didn't have good at-bats in high leverage situations," Moreno said.

Lakeshore's most significant opportunity to score came in the fourth inning, when Rockers' starting pitcher Drew Aguiar loaded the bases with just one out on some sloppy mistakes - mistakes such as a dropped third strike to Chinooks' left fielder Tyler Preece, an infield single by right fielder Cade Sears that deflected off Rockers' first baseman Aidan Kuni and a walk to Kleveno.

However, the dominant righty, who's posted a sub-two ERA, struck out both Aguirre and Zavorek to end the threat.

Moreno said his team needs to have good at-bats in high-leverage situations, and summer ball is the perfect place to improve in that area.

"This is the type of stuff you take away from this [summer ball] and learn how to control your emotions and approach," Moreno said.

"That's what summer's for, the boys are getting better," Moreno said.

As for the Chinooks' pitching, Moreno praised the efforts from newcomers Dom Edgar and James Reese. The pair of right-handers tossed 2 and Ã¢..." scoreless innings, not walking a single Rocker Tuesday night.

Right-hander Brandin Crawford started for Lakeshore and proved to be effectively wild. Crawford threw 61 pitches in his first three innings and managed just four total innings on 72 pitches Tuesday night.

Yet, despite the sheer number of pitches the right-hander threw, Crawford struck out five Rockers, walked just two and allowed no runs.

"Brandin did really well and kept us in the game," Moreno said of his right-hander.

In addition to the strong overall pitching performance, first baseman Grant Gray has begun to get things going after a slow start.

The multisport athlete at UCLA - Gray played football this past year as well - had gotten limited at-bats the previous two years, and Moreno said it was only a matter of time until Gray got back into his groove.

"He's super talented, and he's getting better," Moreno said.

Lakeshore finishes off its five-game homestand tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. against the Green Bay Rockers. Left-hander Chance Covert is scheduled to start for the Chinooks.







Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.