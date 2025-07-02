Back-To-Back Wins Start the Second Half for the Huskies, Loggers Chopped Down 7-4

DULUTH, Minn. - The Huskies broke out the brooms Wednesday night, beating and sweeping the La Crosse Loggers 7-4 in game two.

Both games to start the second half looked eerily similar with the Huskies jumping out to a sizable lead early on again. This time around, though, they had to punch back as the Loggers plated a first inning run on Anthony Andrews.

Kedren Kinzie, a teammate of Andrews at the University of Hawaii, got the better of him to begin the game, singling home Brayden Jefferis for a 1-0 La Crosse lead.

It didn't take long after that for Duluth to respond. The Huskies broke out seven runs between the second and third innings.

Trey Craig got the party started with a base knock to begin the second frame. Nate Vargas then had his breakthrough moment for the Huskies, lining a homerun to left-center field just above the wall for the lead. Later in the inning, the double steal special worked to perfection again. With two speedsters on the corners with two outs, Rowan Kelly took off for second. The throw went down, it was late, and Tyler Palmer sped home for the third run of the inning and game.

The bottom of the third was even better than the second. Ethan Surowiec stayed red hot with an opposite field home run of his own. Later in the inning, Palmer was involved in the run scoring once again, singling home Craig for his first RBI of the summer. Kade Thompson and Rowan Kelly followed with two more RBI singles for a 7-1 lead.

That was more than enough run support for Anthony Andrews. After he surrendered the run in the first inning, Andrews was stellar the rest of the way. He ended his night with the longest start of his season, going seven innings with seven strikeouts. It was his fourth win of the season in his fourth appearance.

Brode Gann then came on for his first action of the summer, and after a solid scoreless eighth, ran into trouble in the ninth.

With two runs already home and the bases loaded, Jackson Smith entered the ballgame to try to secure the win. After another uncharacteristic error by the middle infield allowed another run to score, that's exactly what Smith did. After his catcher Kade Thompson back-picked Savion Flowers at third base, Smith ended things himself with a groundout right back to him. It was another scary ninth inning, but the Huskies won 7-4.

On Deck:

It's now back-to-back wins to begin the second half for the Huskies. They'll now travel to Rochester for two games against the Honkers, a team they're 8-0 against so far this year.







