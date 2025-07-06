Huskies Beat Eau Claire, 7-2, Taking All Three Navy Day Games

DULUTH, MN - The Huskies notched their fourth win in five games to kick off the second half of the 2025 campaign, beating the Eau Claire Express by a 7-2 final score.

The Huskies sent recent Proctor High School graduate Nick Terhaar to the mound for his third start against Eau Claire and second in a row. He pitched a brilliant 1-2-3 inning to kick off the game for the Huskies.

For the first two innings, he was matched by Eau Claire starting pitcher Cohen Gomez, with neither side plating any runs for the first four frames of the ballgame.

However, Duluth broke out in the home third. A leadoff base hit by Nate Novitske was followed by a walk drawn by Paul Contreras. Huskies third baseman Jake Downing shot a double down the left-field line to bring in the first run of the game, making the score 1-0 in favor of the hometown club.

Following his lead, Tommy Farmer Walked to load the bases and shortstop Ethan Cole roped a single for another RBI. Noah Furcht lifted a fly ball to shallow center, with Jake Downing tricking Eau Claire's centerfielder Nick Mascaro into believing he would remain at third base. Instead, he tagged up and took home for a third Duluth run. Trey Craig then reached on a fielding error, allowing Tommy Farmer to score and pushing the Huskies' lead to a 4-0 score.

In the bottom of the fourth, the bottom of the order kicked things off again as Jake Downing doubled for the second time in as many at-bats. This time, the lefty hit the ball sharply to right. He was driven home by a Tommy Farmer RBI double, plating the fifth run of the game.

In the sixth, Jake Downing continued his torrid streak against Eau Claire, doubling for the third time in three trips to the dish. He drove in catcher Nate Vargas, making it 6-0 Duluth.

Nick Terhaar pitched six scoreless innings for Duluth, wriggling out of jams all the way through and striking out a pair.

The Huskies turned over the game to Parker Thomas, one of their premier arms out of the pen. He surrendered the first Eau Claire run on an Alex Hendrickson RBI single, but pitched two strong innings for Duluth to preserve a 6-1 lead.

Duluth got it's seventh and final run off the bat of Jake Downing, who's fourth hit, an RBI, drove in Paul Contreras in the bottom of the eighth.

Simon Murray entered in the top of the ninth to close things out for the Huskies. He allowed a second run to come across for the Express, thanks to Eau Claire's designated hitter, Dante Vachini. He singled with the bases loaded to drive in left fieler Marcelino Alonso, making the score 7-2.

Simon Murray bounced back to retire Nick Mascaro via a groundout to short. That sealed the 7-2 victory for Duluth, and gave Nick Terhaar the win on the mound. It was the Huskies' fourth win in five second-half games thus far, keeping them in first place in the reset standings.

On Deck:

The Huskies will travel to Eau Claire for the second half of the home-and-home, before returning to the Wade for seven games across five days, one of the toughest stretches of the season.







