Dock Spiders Swept by the Chinooks

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Garrett Workman

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders lose its third straight game and drop back-to-back games at home to Lakeshore after falling short in a defensive 4-2 loss at Herr-Baker Field.

After a tough 14-3 seven inning loss at home yesterday, the Dock Spiders were eager to find the win column in today's afternoon game against the Chinooks and the defense showed-up poised and ready with Garrett Workman throwing five straight innings of no-run ball in his first start of the season. The Dock Spider offense was the first to strike, scoring their only two runs in the bottom of the fifth off of a Rex Watson RBI fielder's choice and from great baserunning by Jalen Gellings who scored from third after a throwdown to second. The top of the sixth saw the Chinooks take a lead they would not release as a pair of doubles from Brody Rasmussen and Grant Gray gave Lakeshore a 3-2 lead which they would pad onto in the ninth to secure a 4-2 win on the road.

The player of the game for the Dock Spiders is Garrett Workman who in his first start and second appearance on the mound clocked six strikeouts in five innings giving up one hits, one walk and no runs.

On the mound the Dock Spiders had an overall solid performance with the three arms used today- clocking nine strikeouts to only five walks. Garrett Workman and Payten Jibben combined for eight innings of work and eight strikeouts to only one walk.

Offensively the Dock Spiders struggled at the plate, only putting up three hits as they faced a stellar two-arm rotation from the Chinooks. Parker Knoll, James Hankerson Jr. and Taylor Freeman were the only Dock Spiders to tally base hits as base runners were at a premium in the defensive duel against Lakeshore. The Dock Spiders offense has slowed down the past three games only recording 11 hits in that stretch.

Next home game for the Dock Spiders is July 8 at 6:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. CT to finish up a suspended 10th inning game and then complete a whole nine inning game. The 6:35 p.m. game falls on a Girls Night Out theme night where there will be special drink offers available at the ballpark courtesy of Quest Interiors and all fans can enjoy live music by D. Willy and the Souvenirs before and after the game. The game also falls on a Bang For Your Buck promotional night presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where fans can enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and domestic draft beers for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

