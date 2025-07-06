Berghorst Twirls Gem, Growlers Sweep on Road

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (21-20; 4-2) rode a strong start from Adam Berghorst to a 4-2 victory over the Kenosha Kingfish (16-26; 2-5), sweeping the road series.

The first two innings were spectacular ace-on-ace action, with Maximus McClellan firing two perfect innings, before being pulled due to a season inning limit. Berghorst would allow three hits over the first two innings, but a double play in the first and caught stealing in the second would keep the scoreboard empty. Joseph Martin would shut the Growlers down for the second consecutive night, while Berghorst continued to shove. In the top of the fifth, brand new arm Travis Maxwell would load the bases with one out, before a wild pitch, error, and safety squeeze would give the Growlers a 4-0 advantage.

The lead would hold until the seventh, when Berghorst would walk the bases loaded with two outs, when Kyle Alivo would catch the Growlers sleeping and steal home for the opening Kingfish run. A groundout on the first pitch of the next at-bat would strand the bases loaded in a 4-1 score. Kalamazoo would fail to bring in a runner in scoring position in the eighth, before Berghorst would throw a 9-pitch, 1-2-3 bottom of the inning, moving his game total to 98 pitches, two less than the 100-pitch league limit. The Growlers would strand the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.

Berghorst would exit the dugout for the bottom of the ninth. A league rule would limit Berghorst to just 12 pitches for three outs, as pitchers are unable to face another batter following their 110th pitch. A six-pitch flyout and seven-pitch single would total to 111 pitches, ending the day at 8.1 innings of eight hit and five strikeout ball. The Growlers would call on Ben Van Nes for the save, who would get the first batter he faced out, but two singles and a walk would score a run and put the tying run in scoring position. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Jack Zebig would send a ball 323 feet to right field, but the 330 foot wall would keep the ball in as Jayce Lee would haul in the final out.

Berghorst's start was the first time in 2025 a Growler starter has pitched into the ninth inning, and a much needed start as the Growlers are scheduled to play nine game over the next seven days, with seven games against the Rockford Rivets. The first of the seven games is scheduled for Monday at 6:35 p.m.







