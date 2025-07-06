Kingfish Unable to Respond in Extras in 16-13 Loss to Growlers

KENOSHA, WI - Four hours and ten minutes. The longest battle the Kenosha Kingfish have fought so far this entire season, and one of the several times they've managed to crawl their way back in the final few innings at Historic Simmons Field. This time, however, the Fish came out of extra innings unsuccessfully, falling to the Kalamazoo Growlers 16-13.

From the moment the first pitch left Ben McDougal's hand, the game dragged. If you do the math, each inning (of ten) lasted around 25 minutes-it was a long night for both sides, but both teams came to compete until the very end.

Kalamazoo struck first, scoring two runs in the first inning, but Kenosha responded in the bottom of the second, taking the lead 3-2 with Robert Newland slamming a three-RBI triple to the center field wall.

It wasn't the Fish's lead for long, though.

The Growlers quickly tied things back up in the top of the third, taking an RBI walk with bases loaded. After Gabe Springer poked a quick RBI single blooper into center to give Kalamazoo the lead once again, Cole Garner wanted more, smacking a three-RBI double down the right field line to make it 7-3.

In the third, Jadan Boyce added to the Kingfish's lead with a solo shot into the Fishbowl while Peyton Ryback followed with a sacrifice fly to left.

In response to Boyce's home run, Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe had a shot of his own, blasting a no-doubter over the fence to add to the Growlers' lead 8-5.

However, the Kingfish weren't done fighting.

Once again, Boyce kept his bat hot, doubling to get in scoring position for Hogan Denny. Executing his job perfectly, Denny followed in Boyce's footsteps, doubling down the third baseline and sending in a run. Seconds later, James McCoy sent Denny home with an RBI single.

It was like watching a ping-pong match. The runs just kept adding up on both ends, one half inning after another.

The ones that mattered for the Kingfish, though, came in the ninth.

At the bottom of the lineup, Kyle Alivo started things off with a single up the middle, breaking his bat in the process to bring things back to Jack Zebig in the leadoff spot.

With a win in mind, Zebig delivered a massive triple, scoring Alivo and making it a one run game at 12-11. Boyce continued in on the action, sending a sacrifice fly to tie the game 12-12. However, that was all the Fish could do in regular innings.

Historic Simmons Field was bumping going into extra innings-but not so much after they began.

Despite a quick first two outs, the Growlers managed to score four runs in the tenth, giving them a 16-12 lead over the Fish. With one more chance to catch up, Kenosha could only put one on the board, finalizing the score to 16-13.

The Kingfish and Growlers will play again tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 p.m. in their final game of the series.







