Rain Helps Spitters Take Series in Battle Creek

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Battle Creek, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters complete the reverse sweep in a weather shortened game beating the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 5-4 in front of 562 fans at C.O. Brown Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The win concludes a week that featured seven games, three teams in six days, where the Spitters won four of seven during their first road trip of the second half. Yesterday the Jacks and Spitters played two seven inning games to make up for a rain out retroactive to June 23; today the rain was back but both teams were able to play enough ball to make it official.

The road trip finale featured Jake Brown on the mound for the Spitters and Justin Morgan for the Jacks. Battle Creek faced Brown last Sunday in game one of the series to end the first half and chased Brown out of the ballgame after two innings. Tonight, the Jacks were back at it again in the bottom of the first inning as Nathan Ball singled to right field driving in a pair of runs to give them a 2-0 lead. In the top of the second inning, Brett Rozman led off with a walk before he swapped places with Brandon Sanchez on a fielder's choice. During Cole Prout's at-bat, Morgan threw a couple of wild pitches allowing Sanchez to work his way to third base. He then scored on Prout's seven pitch walk to cut the Battle Jacks lead down to 2-1. Battle Creek was back to work in the bottom of the frame as they scored a couple of more runs to extend their lead to 4-1. Their first run scored on an RBI-fielder's choice hit by former Pit Spitter Cody Hultink and the other was an RBI single by Caleb Estrada. Trailing by three, Aaron Piasecki smashed his first home run of the season over the right field wall to pull the Spitters within two in the top of the third inning. The home run was Piasecki's second career home run as a Pit Spitter, and his second against the Battle Jacks. As the storm clouds began to roll in, so did the Spitters offense in the top of the fifth inning. Spitters plated a pair of runs in the inning with the first coming on an error committed by Battle Jacks second baseman Ryan Kroepel allowing Alfredo Velazquez to score. A batter later, Isaac Sturgess dumped an RBI single into center field to tie the game at 4-4. With the game tied, the Spitters looked to take their first lead of the ballgame in the top of the sixth inning. A lead-off single from Nathanael Coupet followed by a walk, set the Spitters up well. Piasecki came through once again, with an infield base hit allowing Coupet to score the decisive winning run. Both teams finished the inning before recording just one out in the top of the seventh inning before the game was delayed. After about two-hours, the game was officially ruled final giving the win to the Pit Spitters.

Traverse City improves to 25-16 overall and 4-3 in the second half while Battle Creek falls to 22-20 overall and 2-5 in the second half. Jake Brown (0-0) receives a no-decision for the sixth time this season while completing four innings of work where he gave up seven hits, five walks and four runs scored. Trent Reed (1-0) earns his first win of the season after throwing two perfect innings, striking out four. Anthony Sanchez (0-1) was handed his first loss of the season after throwing one inning where he gave up two hits, two walks, and allowed a run.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters return home for a four-game series at Turtle Creek Stadium against the Kenosha Kingfish on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden begins on the Northwoods League Sports Network at 7:00 p.m. on the Northwoods League + App.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.