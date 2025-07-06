'Nooks Sweep Dock Spiders Behind Pitching and Timely Offense

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

FOND DU LAC, Wis (WYATT BAUMEYER). - With runners on first and second and no one out and trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning, Lakeshore Chinooks center fielder Brody Rasmussen stepped to the plate in a pivotal situation on Sunday afternoon.

Rasmussen timed up a fastball and lined a bases-clearing double into right-center field, igniting a Chinooks' comeback and a 4-2 victory over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

"I was trying to slow my breath down and see good pitches, and it paid off," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said he'd gotten beaten in his previous at-bat and had to be on time hunting for his pitch.

"I got my pitch, I was gonna get it, and that's exactly what happened," Rasmussen said.

The outfielder from the University of Maine finished the day 1-3, yet hit the ball well all afternoon and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch later in the sixth inning.

"Brody's [Rasmussen] just a real player," Chinooks' manager Mikel Moreno said.

Moreno said Rasmussen is at his best when he's taking things pitch-by-pitch, and the outfielder did so on Sunday in a huge way.

With Lakeshore taking a 3-2 lead in the sixth, starting pitcher Dominic Monaco qualified for the win after a dominant performance.

The left-hander pitched five innings of two-run, one earned, baseball, competing on every single pitch in his first start as a Chinook.

"I went out there with confidence, which was a lot different from what I did in college," Monaco said.

Monaco allowed just a single hit, while striking out five Dock Spiders, and walked four, but those four free passes came on competitive pitches that didn't get swings.

"When I noticed those walks, I knew they weren't bad misses," Monaco said.

Monaco flashed his 91-mile-per-hour fastball, flashing a powerful offspeed combination as well that kept Fond du Lac at bay.

The only real trouble the lefty ran into came in the fifth inning on an error by Chinooks' first baseman Grant Gray, who double-clutched and threw away a potential inning-ending double-play ball to second base intended for shortstop David Hogg.

Monaco said he remained calm after the run-scoring error, trusting his defense to make plays behind him.

"I knew they were gonna back me up," Monaco said.

Moreno called Monaco's performance unbelievable and credited the come-from-behind victory to his starting pitcher's effort.

"That was as good as it gets for us," Moreno said.

Not only did Monaco dominate the Dock Spiders, but his replacement, Diego Garcia, secured the victory in relief.

The right-hander struck out three and allowed two singles over four scoreless innings while showing off a sharp breaking ball that fooled hitters left and right.

"Diego [Garcia] came in and was lights out," Moreno said.

With Garcia closing the game out, the Chinooks used just two pitchers on Sunday, something Moreno said keeps the pitching staff from being "overworked."

"It sets up good for tomorrow and the next day, and that triccle down effect," Moreno said. "The last thing I want is a player to leave here overworked."

Lost in the 4-2 final score was how the Chinooks manufactured their fourth run.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the ninth inning and catcher Broc Parmer up, the Chinooks attempted a run-down play to score the runner Gray from third base.

As Dock Spiders' catcher Nate McHugh threw down as Chinooks' second baseman Bubba Heidler got himself into a run-down between first and second base, allowing for Gray to score a major insurance run.

Moreno said the plan was to draw a throw from Fond du Lac's catcher to create the run-down situation.

Gray said his job at third was to wait for Dock Spiders' first baseman James Hankerson to have the baseball before breaking for home.

The Chinooks return home to Moonlight Graham Field 4-2 and 3-1 on the road trip, beginning a home and away series against the Madison Mallards Monday at 6:35 p.m. CDT.

Right-hander Nate Gray is expected to start for the Chinooks.







