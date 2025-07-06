Woodchucks Cruise to Convincing Road Win over Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, WI - It was a successful Sunday afternoon on the road for the Wausau Woodchucks, who picked up a comprehensive 10-1 road win over division leaders Green Bay.

It marked Wausau's second-largest road win of the season and their biggest margin of victory over the Rockers in 2025. It also stands as their most dominant win of the second half so far.

The win helped Wausau force a split in the two-game set over the weekend against the Rockers. Wausau also moved back up to .500 in road games this season, with an 11-11 record.

The Rockers got on the board first by scoring the opening run of the game in the second inning, But just as they've done in recent games, Wausau didn't stay down for long, as the Woodchucks countered with three runs in the top of the third inning to take the lead. Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois), Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) and Max Galvin (Miami) all reached in the inning and scored.

The Woodchucks then took control in the fifth with some power. Schlotterback and Galvin each hit solo home runs on back-to-back pitches to double Wausau's lead and make the score 5-1. It's the second time this season where the Woodchucks have hit back-to-back home runs, the other time coming in an 8-3 win over Lakeshore in late June.

Schlotterback's home run was one of his two extra-base hits of the day, taking his total on the season to a team-leading 15. Galvin hit his third home run of the season, with all three coming against Green Bay.

Wausau didn't stop there. Jake Berkland (Minnesota-State Mankato) added on another run in the sixth, stealing third base with two outs and advancing home on a throwing error to push Wausau's lead to 6-1.

Dylan Schlotterback then took a leadoff walk in the seventh and came around to score to make it a six run Woodchuck cushion. In one of his most complete games of the season, Schlotterback finished the day 3-3, reaching all five times he came to the plate, and scoring four times. He finished a triple away from the cycle.

Wausau put the cherry on top of their great performance in the ninth. Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) launched a three-run home run into right-center field- his fourth home run of the season, and his 11th in his Northwoods League career. It sealed the tenth time this season where Wausau has scored ten or more runs in a contest, with the Woodchucks now 9-1 when that occurs.

While the hitting took the headlines, Wausau's pitching staff had their best outing in a game in the second half. It started with Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern), who made his sixth appearance in his career against the Rockers. Tsengeg earned his first win with the Woodchucks after pitching five innings of one-run baseball, allowing just six hits, and striking out three.

Garrett Landry (Stephen F. Austin) relieved Tsengeg, and came with some revenge. After recording the loss in Saturday's defeat to Green Bay, Landry had his best appearance of the summer, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out two in the process. Out of the 10 hitters that Landry faced, only three reached.

Hunter Jones (College of Central Florida) finished out the game by throwing a scoreless ninth in his second appearance of the summer. In total, the three pitchers only allowed eight hits, and walked only two batters combined in the game.

Wausau's defense helped its pitchers out as well. The Woodchucks turned three double plays in the game, tying their season high, and didn't record an error. The Woodchucks are now 10-4 this season when they don't commit an error.

Overall, the Woodchucks are now 25-16, and have a 4-2 record in the second half. With the win, Wausau is now tied for first place in the Great Lakes West second half standings with Lakeshore, with Madison yet to complete its contest at the time of this writing.

The Woodchucks won't face Green Bay again until the last two days of July. Now, the team's attention turns towards a team they've been successful against this season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Wausau will play six of its next 15 games against the Rafters, and already hold a 3-1 record against them this year. Through four games this season, the Woodchucks have outscored Wisconsin Rapids 52-25.

Wausau is set to begin its two-game set with Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow on the road, with a 6:35 p.m. start time at Witter Field. That game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

Then, the Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park on Tuesday to host the Rapids Rafters, with that game set to begin at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets to all remaining Woodchucks home games by visiting woodchucks.com.







