10 Hits Not Enough for Kingfish to Pull Through over Growlers

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell to the Kalamazoo Growlers 4-2 this afternoon at Historic Simmons Field in their second and final game of the series.

In a quick match, unlike last night's, the Kingfish managed to outhit their opponent despite taking a loss once again, with ten hits over Kalamazoo's five.

The Growlers scored all four of their runs on three hits in the fifth inning, beginning with Antonio Perrotta charging home to score on a wild pitch with bases loaded. Things did not brighten up for the Fish, as Will Matuszak misread a ground ball, allowing two more runs to score and making it a 3-0 game.

Noah Coy padded the last run on for the Growlers with a sacrifice bunt down the third base line, bringing in JD Crisp to score.

The Kingfish didn't go down easy, though.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Kyle Alivo poked a single to right field, gaining some excitement back into Historic Simmons Field. In his first Kingfish at-bat, Ethan Hindle followed in Alivo's footsteps, drilling another single into the outfield and putting two runners on for Dominic Kibler.

After six pitches, Kibler took ball four and tossed his bat toward the dugout as Kalamazoo pitcher Adam Berghorst turned his back in frustration. Within that split second of unawareness, Alivo charged off third base and slid his way over the plate, stealing the first run for the Kingfish.

The Fish managed to keep the Growlers to four runs throughout their remaining at-bats, seeking revenge in the bottom of the ninth. The bases slowly began to load with Berghorst throwing his 100th pitch, causing him to walk in Kenosha's second run. However, that was all the Kingfish could get for the remainder of the game.

The Kingfish will face the Traverse City Pit Spitters tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. in Traverse City, looking to climb their way out of last place in the Great Lakes East division.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.