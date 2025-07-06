Logs Drop Rain-Shortened Affair to Waterloo, 3-2

Waterloo, Iowa - Mother nature only allowed 5 1/2 innings of baseball to be played at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa on Saturday night and the hosts took advantage in topping the visiting La Crosse Loggers 3-2.

The Lumbermen were the first to post a tally in this one. Mikey Ryan (NC State) drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on an Xander Mclaurin (Cal Poly) single and then eventually scored on a wild pitch to put the Loggers up 1-0.

La Crosse starter Caden Richardson (Weatherford CC) was rolling along until the fourth when the Bucks got to him. Waterloo would push across three runs on two hits and one error to take a 3-1 lead.

The Loggers would respond back right away in their top of the fifth. RJ Hamilton (Duke) walked and Eddie Peters (Xavier) singled before John Pearson (LSU) would lace a double to the left-centerfield gap plating Hamilton to make it 3-2 with runners on second and third and still no outs. But Waterloo starter Eli Pillsbury was able to induce two groundouts and a flyout to get out of the jam and preserve what turned out to be a 3-2 victory for the Bucks.

The game was halted in the sixth after the teams had played through steady rain for close to a full inning and, after waiting out nearly 1.5 hours for the rain to subside, the game was then called due to unplayable field conditions.

Pearson led the Loggers offense with a pair of hits. Richardson (2-1) was saddled with the loss, his first of the summer, after surrendering those three runs over five innings of work.

With the loss the Loggers fell to 2-3 in the second half and 24-14 overall.

The series will continue on Sunday afternoon when the same two teams meet up for a 3:35 pm matchup back at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo.







