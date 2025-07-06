Rockers Drop Game Two against Wausau

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers second baseman David Ballenilla

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers second baseman David Ballenilla(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Wausau Woodchucks yesterday, Green Bay's bats went cold as they fell to the Chucks. Green Bay was unproductive with runners on base as they only plated one run with eight total hits. Wausau, on the other hand, was able to push across ten runs on eleven hits.

The Rockers turned to Cole Linton to make his first start of the season. He started strong, but fell apart giving up five runs in five innings pitched. Both Dylan Schlotterback and Max Galvin were able to take Linton yard, drilling back to back homeruns in the 5th. Long innings continue to be Green Bay's achilles heel so far in the second half.

Dominic Rodriguez was a hard out for the Rockers yesterday and he continued that trend here this afternoon. After the three hit performance in yesterday's affair, Rodriguez went 2-5 with four RBI's, launching a three run homerun in the 9th inning to put the game out of reach. Longballs were leaving Capital Credit Union Park left and right as the pitching continues to be an issue.

The Rockers lone run came off the bat of Aiden Kuni as he drove in Eric Jeon with an RBI double to give Green Bay an early 1-0 lead. That was one of Kuni's two knocks on the afternoon. He continues to be a sharp bat in the lineup for Josh Merrill and company. Cayden Sheffield also reached base twice, roping a pair of singles.

Evan Bogart served as the inning-eater, going the final four innings and giving up three earned runs. Green Bay was fortunate to get out of a ten run game, using just two arms. They will need the bullpen to be fresh and ready to go as they turn to Drew Aguiar to start tomorrow's contest against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Aguiar isn't usually a pitcher that goes deep into games, but he'll look to get Green Bay off on the right foot.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.