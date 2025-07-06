Rox Return Home Monday After Dropping Extra-Inning Game to Badlands 11-10
July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (27-12) fell just short in a comeback effort against the Badlands Big Sticks (24-15), falling in extra innings 11-10 on Sunday.
The Rox offense broke open in the fourth inning, scoring a crooked number highlighted by a Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) two-RBI single, and by the end of the inning, St. Cloud led 3-2.
Tyson LeBlanc (University of Kansas) sent the baseball the distance in the top of the seventh inning, with a two-run home run to pull the game back within four at a 9-5 deficit.
Brandon Jaenke (Viterbo University) and Brayton Thomas (Indiana University) gave St. Cloud a combined two stable innings in relief in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings, holding Badlands scoreless in their time on the mound.
In the top of the eighth, another long ball would be put into the sky, this time from Brenden Stressler (University of Michigan), who reeled the contest within two at 9-7.
Right when the Rox needed it, Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) hit a three-run blast over the wall to give the Rox the 10-9 lead in the top of the ninth inning.
The Rox put in a phenomenal effort to come back in the ballgame, but the rally fell just short in extras as Badlands was victorious 11-10.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Jackson Cooke.
The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on Monday, July 7th, at 6:35 p.m. to take on the Bismarck Larks. It will be Bark in the Park night, presented by Granite City Pet Hospital, and also Nine Innings of Winning, presented by Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox shortstop Tyson Leblanc at bat
