Carson Hansen Drives in Seven Runs in Madison Mallards' Blowout Win

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Carson Hansen's (University of Kentucky) huge day at the plate led the Madison Mallards (23-17) to a blowout victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (15-26) on Sunday afternoon.

Hansen got the Mallards on the board with an RBI single in the top of the second, making it 1-0. Later in the frame, Jordy Lopez (University of California Berkeley) drew a walk with the bases full, increasing the lead to 2-0.

In the third, the Mallards grew their lead as Hansen brought home a run on a sac fly for a 3-0 advantage. Will Johannes (University of Illinois) then forced in another with a bases-loaded walk, making it 4-0. On the mound, Michael Yeager (University of Virginia) blanked the Rafters through five innings, striking out four.

The Mallards offense stayed hot in the sixth. Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) plated another run with a sac fly, pushing the score to 5-0. Shortly after, Hansen delivered a two-run double to left, giving the Mallards a commanding 7-0 lead.

The Rafters finally scored in the seventh inning on a two run home run from Junior Barajas (Saddleback Community College) to cut the lead to 7-2. But the Mallards answered back in the eighth, as Hamilton hit a two-run double to make it 9-2.

Madison put the game away in the top of the ninth. With three runs already home, Hansen clobbered a three-run home run to make it 15-3, and the Mallards held on to win by that score. Hansen finished the day with three hits and seven runs batted in.

Yeager earned his second win of the season on the mound for the Mallards. Noah Marschke (Madison College) was charged with the loss for the Rafters.

The Mallards will head to Mequon on Monday night to face the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Tuesday night to face the Chinooks at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.