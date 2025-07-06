Rockers Host Series Finale against Wausau

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers return to Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday afternoon for a Fourth of July weekend finale against the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. in the final game of a two-game set, with postgame Catch on the Field and a Rockers beach towel giveaway for fans in celebration of Shark Week, presented by TDS.

The Rockers took game one of the series in thrilling fashion on Saturday night, storming back from a late 5-3 deficit to win 6-5. Caleb Daniel's leadoff home run in the eighth sparked a three-run frame that flipped the game, while reliever Sam Brummund locked it down in the ninth to earn the save. Xaige Lancaster also homered early for Green Bay, which was his first on Green Bay turf.

Rookie right-hander Cole Linton will get the start for Green Bay. The freshman from Cloud County Community College enters today's contest with a 1-0 record and a 0.00 ERA, having not allowed a run in limited action this summer. Linton will look to provide early length and tempo for a Rockers squad that's relied on strong bullpen performances throughout the homestand.

Meanwhile, the Rockers' lineup has come alive, combining for 16 runs in their last two games. Daniel has been a key contributor during the stretch, tallying three home runs in the last two days. With Wausau on the ropes and Green Bay eyeing a series win before hitting the road, Sunday's matinee sets up as another key chapter in the Rockers' second-half push.

Tickets are still available, and fans can also enjoy Catch on the Field after the game- a chance to make some summer memories down on the turf.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.