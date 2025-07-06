Express Offense Struggles, Huskies Dominate 6-1

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - A two-game sweep of the Rochester Honkers to begin the second half showed promise for the Express, but the Trains have dropped four in a row since.

Sunday's matinee featured a litany of early runs without much action to follow, as Duluth held a 4-1 lead for the majority of the game before adding two insurance runs in the ninth to win 6-1. Eau Claire scored its only run of the game in the opening frame to take the lead but did not manage a hit after the second inning as the Huskies' pitching staff proved effective throughout the afternoon.

Alex Hendrickson (St. Thomas) reached to start the game for the Express and moved to third base via a sacrifice bunt and a stolen base, setting up Quinton Coats (Cincinnati) with the opportunity to drive him in a few batters later. The designated hitter did just that, roping a single down the left-field line for an RBI double to give Eau Claire the early 1-0 advantage.

Duluth responded immediately with a pair of runs to take its first lead of the game. Two walks to begin the second inning put a runner in scoring position with no outs for designated hitter Tyler Palmer, who singled to left field to tie the game at one run apiece. Rowan Kelly grounded out to second base one pitch later to score another run and suddenly Duluth led 2-1.

The visitors continued to add on over the next couple innings, scoring one run in each of the third and fourth innings to build their 4-1 lead that they would hold for most of the contest. The Huskies manufactured their run in the third on a walk, a stolen base, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly, while the run in the fourth came on another RBI for Kelly, this time on a single to right field.

Trailing by three, the Express managed occasional base runners on walks throughout the ballgame but could not notch another hit from the third inning on.

Dawson Hargrove (Arkansas State) was excellent out of the bullpen to keep Eau Claire within reach throughout the middle and late innings of the ballgame, but the offense could not capitalize. Working the fifth through eighth frames, the Spring Hill, Tenn., native threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

Already holding a comfortable 4-1 lead, Duluth scored two runs on three hits in the ninth inning to go ahead by five runs and put the game out of reach.

The loss drops Eau Claire to 2-4 in the second half as the division-leading Huskies improve to 5-1. The Express stay at home for the next three days as they play a pair of games against Thunder Bay before taking on Minot in a double-header Wednesday.

Monday night's game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. as Eau Claire looks to get back on track against the Border Cats.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.