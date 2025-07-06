Big Sticks Win Another Close Game and Aim for the Sweep Tomorrow over St. Cloud with a 5-3 Win

July 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Big Sticks with another win tonight against St. Cloud that was backed up by another stellar performance by the whole pitching staff.

Starting pitcher Brandon Kosel (Scottsdale CC) made his Big Sticks debut tonight going four innings, three strikeouts, and allowed two runs. Righty Connor Luetto (Chaffey College) made his second appearance of the season tonight, dealing through two innings with 1 H and 1 BB allowed among the two shutout innings.

Quentin Moreland (University of Bridgeport) came into a bases-loaded and two-out jam in the 7th inning and produced a popout. He followed that with a scoreless 8th inning keeping the St Cloud bats quiet.

Seth Broadwell (Kaskaskia College) came in for the save in the 9th and got a 1-2-3 inning earning his first save of the summer.

Robby Bolin (Kansas St) had another multi-hit game with three hits and has a hit in each of the four games he has played in. Connor Sackett (Butler) and Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas) also had two hits tonight as well.

Maddox McDonald (Trinity) was the player of the game tonight launching a 2-run homer and another hit with a couple of RBIs.

Big Sticks trailed 2-0 after the first inning and put up a crooked number in the bottom of the 4th which was the only inning they scored in. It was sparked by a 2 RBI double by Gavyn Schlotterback to put the Big Sticks on top and Macdonald's 2-run homer.

The Big Sticks allowed one more run in the top of the 7th, but were able to limit the damage. Badlands pitching has held the Rox offense to ten runs over the last three games which is impressive because they scored ten or more runs in the previous four games.

Badlands will be back in action tomorrow, playing host to the Rox for the last game of the four-game homestand with first pitch set for 4:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.