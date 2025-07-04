Huskies Drop Game One in Rochester,12-5

ROCHESTER, MN - The Huskies dropped game one of a two-game set to the Rochester Honkers at Mayo Field, by a score of 12-5.

Rochester struck first against the Huskies in the bottom of the first. Honkers first baseman Tommy Eisenstat, with the bases loaded, grounded into an RBI fielder's choice in which everyone wound up safe on base. Then, Johnny Elliot was hit by a pitch to drive in a second Rochester run.

In the top of the second, the dogs bit back. First baseman Trey Craig destroyed a baseball on a solo home run to left. One batter later, Duluth designated hitter Reagan Reeder shot his first round-tripper of the year out of the park and over the left field wall. After the first three frames, the game was tied 2-2.

In the bottom of the second however, Rochester untied it. Huskies-killer Maddox Haley continued his great performance against Duluth, blasting a three-run bomb to deep left field. He knew it off the bat too, admiring his work before starting to trot around the bases.

Kai Caranto followed it up with a solo blast of his own in the third, bringing the score to 6-2 in favor of the Honkers.

The Huskies returned fire in the sixth. Shortstop Ethan Cole singled to begin the inning, before Rowan Kelly laced a double to deep center, over the heads of the Rochester outfield. Jake Downing grounded out to bring in Kelly, and Ethan Surowiec continued his torrid 2025 campaign with an RBI double.

However, the Huskies' inning was ended when Noah Furcht tried to stretch a single into a double, being caught by a throw into second.

Rochester replied in moments, as Maddox Haley hit his second home run of the game, this time a solo blast. After the sixth, the Huskies still trailed by a 7-4 score.

In the top of the seventh, Nate Vargas doubled to lead off the inning. The Huskies' catcher was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Reagan Reeder, scoring the fifth Huskies run of the game.

However, the Honkers would put any Huskies' rally down with a five-run inning. Peyton Knowles homered, and Duluth suffered by way of two errors, a wild pitch, several fielder's choice miscues, and a balk.

Heading into the top of the ninth, the Huskies trailed Rochester by a 12-5 score. Caden Klebba came in to close the game for Rochester, and twirled a twelve-pitch, one-two-three inning. The Huskies lost their first game all season against Rochester, while the Honkers earned just their ninth win of the 2025 season.

On Deck:

The Huskies will play a 5:05 p.m. Central Time ballgame at Mayo Field to finish the two-game set against Rochester, then travel north to the Wade for the start of a home-and-home series against the Eau Claire Express.







