Loggers Sweep Thunder Bay, Win 6-1

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - La Crosse put on a firework show of their own for the 1,509 Logger fans in attendance on a steamy July 4th, topping the visiting Thunder Bay Border Cats 6-1.

For consecutive games, La Crosse opened up the scoring in the bottom of the 1st as RJ Hamilton (Duke) leadoff the game with a hit. Hamilton stole second on the very next pitch, advanced to 3rd on a groundout from Jefferis (Michigan), and finally came in to score thanks to an RBI groundout from Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii).

Thunder Bay answered with a homerun off the bat of Calvin Warrilow to tie the game at 1 run apiece.

In the bottom of the 4th, La Crosse tallied again to take the lead, John Pearson (LSU) came around to score his first run as a Logger on an Aydin Wright (Central Michigan) RBI single. Wright tried to stretch the single into a double however, ending the inning.

Savion Flowers (Kansas) came around to score in the bottom of the 5th as Max Kalk's (Ball St.) bat stayed hot and he added an RBI single to his name.

The Lumbermen scratched another run across in the 6th as Ethan Edinger (Louisville) walked in Eli Small (FAU) giving La Crosse a 4-1 lead.

La Crosse padded their lead a little in the 7th as 2 runs came in to score on a single into center field by Eli Small.

The Loggers complete the sweep of their Canadian foes on Independence Day 6-1. Aaron England (Louisville) earned the win going 5 IP allowing just one earned run and 6 K's. Berggren (Miami OH) and Thomas (Stanford) both put up 0's in relief. Small led the way offensively for La Crosse going 2/4 with 2 RBIs. La Crosse will head to Waterloo for 3 games before returning back to Copeland Park for 3 more games against Waterloo, starting with a doubleheader on Tuesday, July 8.







