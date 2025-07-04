Fireworks Abound as Logs Top Thunder Bay 11-3

La Crosse, Wisc. - After a week on the road, La Crosse returned to Copeland Park where they were greeted by 2,765 Copeland Crazies and earned their first win of the second half, an 11-3 triumph over Thunder Bay.

The Loggers welcomed back fans with a first run inning to take the lead of the Border Cats. Leadoff batter, Brayden Jefferis (Michigan) was hit by a pitch and was driven in by Carson Ohland (GCU) on a single into right field.

Thunder Bay answered right back with a 2-run homer into the cabins in right field, off the bat of Camden Turner.

The 1-run lead didn't last long for the Border Cats however as La Crosse responded as Carson Ohland tallied his second RBI of the evening, scoring Eddie Peters (Xavier) from first base on a single to center.

La Crosse exploded for 5 runs in the bottom of the 4th, giving them a lead which they wouldn't lose for the rest of the night. Savion Flowers (Kansas) got the party started with an infield single that scored Eli Small (FAU). Max Kalk (Ball St.) then doubled off the right field wall scoring both Mikey Ryan III (NC State) and Flowers. Jefferis had his second hit of the night and first RBI with a single into right, scoring Kalk from second. Eddie Peters drove in Jefferis on a groundout to shortstop, to end the scoring for La Crosse.

Ethan Edinger (Louisville) joined in on the fun in the 6th inning with a double into the right field alley, scoring Max Kalk for the second time of the night and extending the Logger lead to 6 runs.

La Crosse added some insurance in the 7th as Edinger added another RBI to his line, scoring Small. Jefferis earned his 3rd hit and 3rd RBI of the night as Flowers and Kalk came around to score on a single.

Thunder Bay scratched one across in the top of the 9th as Duncan Key came around to score on a bobble ball by Logger's right fielder, Carson Ohland, but it wouldn't be enough as the Loggers walked away victorious for the first time in the second half.

Bobby McDonough (UMASS) earned his 3rd win in relief while Kosowick is credited with the loss for Thunder Bay. Jake Jakubowski (UIC) gets the save in his Copeland Park debut going 3 innings in relief to close out the game. Brayden Jefferis led the way for the Lumbermen going 3/4 with a double and 3 RBIs.

The Loggers will be back in action at Copeland Park on Independence Day where they will go for the sweep against Thunder Bay. Gates open at 2pm for a 3:05 first pitch.







