Kingfish Commit Costly Errors in 1-Run Loss to Leprechauns

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Royal Oak, MI - Kenosha outhit Royal Oak seven to four, but a timely hit in the 7th gave the Leprechauns enough to swipe a win from the fish.

Kenosha struck early. It was Will Matuszak drawing an RBI-walk in the 1st, but the Kingfish would give Royal Oak a present in the bottom half of the inning. A Jacob Vokal error allowed two to score and gave the Leprechauns a 2-1 lead.

Kenosha would answer back in the 3rd. James McCoy went 3-5 and extended his hitting streak to ten games with a single to lead off the inning. Then three batters later with Noah Alvarez at first, Peyton Ryback doubled to bring them both home and give Kenosha a 3-2 lead.

That score would hold until the 7th as starter Logan Borboa settled in, in his Northwoods League debut. The righty threw four innings, did not allow a hit, gave up two runs, both unearned, and struck out three.

Connor Trepanier threw the fifth and sixth scoreless but in the 7th the Leprechauns got to him. A Max Orozco double set up the Leprechauns with runners at 2nd and 3rd. Kenosha has boosted one of the best defenses all season, but tonight was a tough one for that unit and Vokal. He committed his third error of the game, which allowed Royal Oak to tie the game at 3. Aidan Schuck was up next and his RBI-single gave the Leprechauns the lead. They would add one more to make it 5-3.

Kenosha always makes it interesting late and tonight was no different. In the 8th Matuszak singled and made it to third after a stolen base and error on Owen Turner's throw. It was once again Peyton Ryback providing the offense. His 3rd RBI of the game was an RBI-single to bring Kenosha within one. He would make it as far as third before being stranded.

The Kingfish got the tying run on base in the 9th due to a 2-out James McCoy single, but nothing would follow. They fall to 1-3 in half number two and 15-24 for the season. Royal Oak improves to 1-2 for the second half and 18-21 overall.

The two teams are back at it again on July 4th at 6:35pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.