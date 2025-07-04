Rox Win Streak Ends After Falling 6-4, Resume Series in North Dakota on Friday

July 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Jaron Bleeker

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Jaron Bleeker(St. Cloud Rox)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (27-9) fell for the first time in the second half of the season after a 6-4 loss to the Badlands Big Sticks (21-15) on Thursday, and will play the second game of a four-game series on Friday.

St. Cloud would score first, as Cayden Gaskin (University of South Carolina) tapped on home plate in the top of the opening inning to give the Rox a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, the Rox were creative on the bases, and executed a double steal, with Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) scoring to extend the lead to 3-0.

In his first start of the season, pitcher Jaron Bleeker (University of Iowa) would give 5.1 innings on the mound, holding Badlands scoreless for five whole innings.

After a lightning delay, the Rox picked up in the seventh, and Frost would score run number four to retake the lead 4-3.

The Rox would get a baserunner in the ninth, but the rally fell short as St. Cloud fell to Badlands 6-4. The first-half Great Plains West Champion Rox will continue the four-game series against the Big Sticks on Friday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Cayden Gaskin.

The Rox carry on in the four-game series versus the Badlands Big Sticks on Friday at 7:35 p.m. Central. St. Cloud returns to Joe Faber Field on Monday, July 7th, at 6:35 p.m. to take on the Bismarck Larks. It will be Bark in the Park night, presented by Granite City Pet Hospital, and also Nine Innings of Winning, presented by Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.